JEE Advanced 2021 to be held on October 3: Dharmendra Pradhan
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 will be held on October 3, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Monday.Full Article
Jee Advanced examination will be conducted adhering to all COVID protocols, informed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.