India hits milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 jabs
India crossed the 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination mark today, nine months after the launch of the world's biggest immunization drive.Full Article
Health minister to launch special movie at Red Fort to 'celebrate the landmark milestone'
To mark the ocassion, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will release a special song sung by singer Kailash Kher and an audio..