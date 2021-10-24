ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Pakistan: Baba Ramdev makes BIG statement
Published
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday, ahead of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match, said that the game is against national interestFull Article
Published
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday, ahead of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match, said that the game is against national interestFull Article
India and Pakistan are set to lock horns after around two years, after having last played in 2019 in the ICC Men's 50-over World..
India and Pakistan are part of the Super12 and will face each other in the first clash of their group on October 24.