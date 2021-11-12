Annapurna idol given to Uttar Pradesh, on statewide yatra

The rare idol of Goddess Annapurna, which was retrieved by the Union government from MacKenzie Art Gallery in University of Regina, Canada, in October was formally handed over to the UP government at a function in Delhi on Thursday. The idol went missing from Varanasi more than a century ago. Union minister for culture and tourism G Kishan Reddy handed over the idol to UP minister Suresh Rana in the presence of Union ministers Smriti Irani and Meenakshi Lekhi.