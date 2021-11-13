Many fans are disappointed by the release of the highly anticipated remastered editions of GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. Due to technical challenges with the official Rockstar Launcher, Rockstar Games has now discontinued distributing the PC version of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. When Rockstar Games revealed the remastered editions of GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and the renowned GTA San Andreas, it was intended to be a dream come true for Grand Theft Auto fans. Players were ecstatic to be able to play the legendary Grand Theft Auto games from the early 2000s again, thanks to enhanced graphics and sensible gameplay modifications. However, due to numerous problems […]



GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: PC version pulled from sale as GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas Remastered are plagued by bugs and technical issues