The black box is an important electronic device, also known as a flight data recorder, that records 88 important flight parameters including speed, altitude, cockpit dialogue and barometric pressure. A military helicopter crash near Kunoor in Tamil Nadu caused the sudden and untimely death of General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Staff of the Department of Defense (CDS), raising great questions about how the plane crashed. Indian Air Force officers are collecting all relevant data and data from the crash site to determine the cause of the crash, which has resulted in the deaths of several officers, including General Rawat. The IAF’s technical team will focus on finding the black box, […]



What is a black box? A device capable of unraveling the mystery of General Bipin Rawat’s helicopter crash