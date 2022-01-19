Health workers battle many odds as they bring Covid care to your homes

From tracking a non-existent residential address to calling incomplete mobile numbers and facing hostility of the Covid patients and their families, Delhi government’s field teams face a number of challenges while attending to Covid-positive citizens. While most patients do cooperate with the field staff comprising ANM (auxiliary nurse and midwife), Asha (accredited social health activist) and Anganwadi workers, there are numerous occasions when the latter waste time and energy tracking down infected people and convincing them that they are there to help them.