Prakash Badal tests positive for Omicron variant; stable

Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Monday, said a senior doctor of the hospital where he was admitted. The doctor said the five-time chief minister was stable. Dr Rajesh Mahajan, incharge of the team of doctors attending to Badal, said the samples of the 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was sent to the Patiala lab for testing and he tested positive for the Omicron variant.