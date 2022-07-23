Chhattisgarh: Drunken ma'am asleep in classroom

A surprise inspection by an education officer led to a shocker in a Chhattisgarh school on Thursday - a woman teacher lay sprawled on the classroom floor, drunk and senseless, while students played around her. There have been several instances, unfortunately, of teachers being found drunk in class in Chhattisgarh, this is the first time it's a woman. The 'drunken master' moment took place in Tikaitganj primary school, on the outskirts of Jashpur district headquarters and 430km from Raipur