‘Johar, Namaskar’: India’s 1st tribal President says poor too can fulfil their dreams

Marking an incredible journey from Rairangpur to Raisina Hills, Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on Monday. Murmu, 64, the youngest President yet, and the first to be born in independent India, was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana in the Central Hall of Parliament. "My election is proof of the fact that the poor in India can have dreams and fulfil them too,” she said.