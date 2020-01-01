Global  

New, cute photo of Archie and Prince Harry has heartwarming backstory

Mashable Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
There's more to the adorable Archie and his hat than meets the eye. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a video to their Instagram the day before the New Year which included a photo of their almost 8-month-old son wearing a pom-pom hat as he snuggles with his father. 

The photo was reportedly taken during the recent...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Harry and Meghan release new photo of Archie in New Year message

Harry and Meghan release new photo of Archie in New Year message 01:17

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex post a New Year video message on Instagram, accompanied by a new photograph of Harry holding their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. The picture appears at the end of a short video, little more than a minute long, recapping the couple's year to the tune of Coldplay's...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share A New Year Wish And New Photo Of Baby Archie [Video]Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share A New Year Wish And New Photo Of Baby Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared an end-of-year video on Tuesday on the official Sussex Royal Instagram page. The video includes a new adorable photo of Prince Harry with his 8-month-old son..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Kate and William Include Meghan and Harry in Their '2019 Year in Review' Video [Video]Kate and William Include Meghan and Harry in Their '2019 Year in Review' Video

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a round-up of their past year with their 10.6 million followers on Instagram. It even included moments with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie. Buzz60’s..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Baby Archie and Prince Harry cuddle in new photo

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex release the image on Instagram to mark the turn of the year.
BBC News

Meghan Markle Made These Same 4 New Year's Resolutions Nearly Every Year Before Marrying Prince Harry

Before Duchess Meghan Markle was a royal after marrying Prince Harry, she ran a lifestyle site called The Tig, where she previously revealed what her New...
Just Jared

