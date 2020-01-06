Greta Thunberg responds to Meat Loaf's climate denial comments in the classiest way possible
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Nobody really asked for it, but Meat Loaf decided to share his thoughts on Greta Thunberg and climate change — and the teen climate activist responded in the classiest way possible.
ICYMI, the 72-year-old "Bat Out of Hell" singer told the Daily Mail on New Year's Day that he believed Thunberg had been "brainwashed into...
At 17 years old, Greta Thunberg has become the face of the youth climate movement. She's also one of the internet's savviest Twitter trolls. After actress Amanda Henderson incorrectly guessed that Thunberg's name was Sharon on the TV show "Celebrity Mastermind," Thunberg quietly changed her Twitter...