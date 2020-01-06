Global  

Greta Thunberg responds to Meat Loaf's climate denial comments in the classiest way possible

Mashable Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Nobody really asked for it, but Meat Loaf decided to share his thoughts on Greta Thunberg and climate change — and the teen climate activist responded in the classiest way possible. 

ICYMI, the 72-year-old "Bat Out of Hell" singer told the Daily Mail on New Year's Day that he believed Thunberg had been "brainwashed into...
Credit: Wochit News
News video: Greta Thunberg: Savvy On Twitter Again

Greta Thunberg: Savvy On Twitter Again 00:32

 At 17 years old, Greta Thunberg has become the face of the youth climate movement. She's also one of the internet's savviest Twitter trolls. After actress Amanda Henderson incorrectly guessed that Thunberg's name was Sharon on the TV show "Celebrity Mastermind," Thunberg quietly changed her Twitter...

Why you should be a climate activist | Luisa Neubauer [Video]Why you should be a climate activist | Luisa Neubauer

"I dream of a world where geography classes teach about the climate crisis as this one great challenge that was won by people like you and me," says climate activist Luisa Neubauer. With Greta..

Credit: TED     Duration: 17:43

Greta Thunberg: savvy on Twitter again [Video]Greta Thunberg: savvy on Twitter again

At 17 years old, Greta Thunberg has become the face of the youth climate movement. She&apos;s also one of the internet&apos;s savviest Twitter trolls. After actress Amanda Henderson incorrectly..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32


Meat Loaf Says He Is 'A Sex God' & Believes Greta Thunberg Is 'Brainwashed'

Meat Loaf isn’t sure about teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. The 72-year-old rock star opened up about his career, as well as his thoughts about the...
Also reported by •Tamworth Herald, Independent, AceShowbiz, Billboard.com, SBS, Sify

Greta Thunberg: ‘Wouldn’t Have Wasted My Time’ Talking To President Trump About Climate Change

16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg says meeting President Donald Trump would be a waste of time because he wouldn’t listen to anything she has...
Also reported by •CBS News, Tamworth Herald, Independent, AceShowbiz, geek.com, Just Jared Jr

Mtherfckerjones

Mother Fucker Jones Greta Thunberg responds to Meat Loaf's climate denial comments in the classiest way possible Nicely done. https://t.co/YlHbNQ3emW 8 minutes ago

Michell82968785

Michelle Greta Thunberg responds to Meat Loaf's climate denial comments in the classiest way possible https://t.co/rrFJk9zz0k 18 minutes ago

isdsocial

Social Universe Greta Thunberg responds to Meat Loaf's climate denial comments in the classiest way possible https://t.co/50R7kpAT84 25 minutes ago

makebluepeace

Eric Snell Greta Thunberg responds to Meat Loaf's climate denial comments in the classiest way possible https://t.co/A6XR9ko6OZ 27 minutes ago

tonyrightathome

Tony Azzopardi Seems like meatloaf is batshit out of***crazy! Greta Thunberg responds to Meat Loaf's climate denial comments in… https://t.co/S26YSR1DDZ 29 minutes ago

HanserikErik

Hans-Erik Eriksson RT @khankiso: Greta Thunberg responds to Meat Loaf: "It's not about you. It's not about me..." - Democratic Underground https://t.co/fgvOod… 31 minutes ago

khankiso

k hank #resist Greta Thunberg responds to Meat Loaf: "It's not about you. It's not about me..." - Democratic Underground… https://t.co/xkVrXOWolv 40 minutes ago

barbarastjohn2

barbara Greta Thunberg responds to Meat Loaf's climate denial comments in the classiest way possible https://t.co/wUhPPv0idK 49 minutes ago

