SpaceX Launches Third Batch Of Starlink Internet Satellites
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () According to a press release, SpaceX has launched its third batch of Starlink satellites, including one with an experimental coating. Starlink is a group of satellites, or satellite constellation, aimed at providing high-speed, broadband internet across the globe. Eventually, as many as 12,000 satellites will be deployed to provide worldwide coverage. The third batch consisted…
