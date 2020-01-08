Global  

SpaceX Launches Third Batch Of Starlink Internet Satellites

WebProNews Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
According to a press release, SpaceX has launched its third batch of Starlink satellites, including one with an experimental coating. Starlink is a group of satellites, or satellite constellation, aimed at providing high-speed, broadband internet across the globe. Eventually, as many as 12,000 satellites will be deployed to provide worldwide coverage. The third batch consisted…

News video: SpaceX launches 60 new internet satellites into orbit

SpaceX launches 60 new internet satellites into orbit 01:19

 SpaceX launched 60 more mini internet satellites late on Monday, this time testing a dark coating to appease stargazers. His Starlink fleet now numbering 180, SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk plans to ultimately launch thousands of these compact flat-panel satellites to provide global...

SpaceX launches new round of Starlink satellites [Video]SpaceX launches new round of Starlink satellites

Elon Musk's company sent another sixty Starlink satellites, hoping to build out its plan for an internet service that reaches across the globe. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published

SpaceX Launches 60 More Satellites [Video]SpaceX Launches 60 More Satellites

The company also tested a dark coating to appease stargazers.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:26Published


SpaceX successfully launches 60 more satellites for its Starlink broadband internet constellation

SpaceX successfully launched its third batch of 60 Starlink satellites – the second designated ‘production’ hardware, after launching an initial group of...
Elon Musk says a device resembling a 'UFO on a stick' will connect people to SpaceX's new Starlink satellite internet service

Elon Musk says a device resembling a 'UFO on a stick' will connect people to SpaceX's new Starlink satellite internet service· SpaceX rocketed another 60 internet-providing Starlink satellites at once on Monday night, adding to 120 previously launched to space. · The more than 170...
