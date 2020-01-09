Global  

Stephen Colbert to Trump and Bloomberg: Get out of my Super Bowl ads

Mashable Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has spent a whopping $100 million on campaign ads in one month, with his biggest drop yet on a $10 million Super Bowl ad, saying "the biggest point is getting under Trump's skin," — the president's re-election campaign has also booked an ad during the game on Feb. 2.

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad

Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad 01:20

 Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad. The president's re-election campaign has purchased 60 seconds of ad time during the Feb. 2 Super Bowl. It is still not known whether the ad will be a 60-second spot or two 30-second commercials. The Trump ad is expected to run early in the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trending Now: Political Ads To Played This Super Bowl [Video]Trending Now: Political Ads To Played This Super Bowl

One is from President Trump's election campaign and the other is from Democratic rival Michael Bloomberg.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:31Published

Trump And Bloomberg Buy Ad Time During The Super Bowl [Video]Trump And Bloomberg Buy Ad Time During The Super Bowl

President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg plan to air a 60-second television commercial during the Super Bowl. According to Reuters, the ad shows how devoted they are to use large resources to reach..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump and Bloomberg to air duelling Super Bowl ads

The president and his would-be challenger splurge $20m on a coveted spot during the NFL final.
BBC News

Trump, Bloomberg plan campaign ads during Super Bowl

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg each are planning to air a 60-second television commercial during this year's...
Reuters

