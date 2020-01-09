Stephen Colbert to Trump and Bloomberg: Get out of my Super Bowl ads

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has spent a whopping $100 million on campaign ads in one month, with his biggest drop yet on a $10 million Super Bowl ad, saying "the biggest point is getting under Trump's skin," — the president's re-election campaign has also booked an ad during the game on Feb. 2.



Well, friends,... 👓 View full article

