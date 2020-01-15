Trevor Noah unpacks the most memorable moments from the final Democratic debate
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Another day, another Democratic debate.
With only six candidates, Tuesday night's Iowa clash was the smallest Democratic presidential candidate debate so far. And, as Trevor Noah pointed out during a live edition of The Daily Show, it was also the whitest.
"Six candidates, all of them white," says Noah. "Which is amazing...
