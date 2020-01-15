Ilana Glazer has strong words for leaders not taking climate change seriously



Recent related videos from verified sources In 2020 State of the State address, Gov. Polis says now is the time to work for future generations Colorado Gov. Jared Polis looked to the future in his second State of the State address Thursday at the state Capitol, telling the lawmakers and others gathered that while the state of the state is.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:37Published 6 days ago Australia's Leaders Say "No Link Between Global Warming And Bushfires" Australia’s government is sticking firmly to a position that may cause major blowback. The government is claiming there is no direct link between climate change and the country’s devastating.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Fears for planet dominate as leaders pack for 'green' Davos Risks posed by climate change and environmental destruction top the concerns of world decision-makers as they prepare to head to this year's meeting of the...

Reuters India 5 hours ago



Pope slams leaders on 'weak' response to climate change Vatican City (AFP) Jan 9, 2020 Pope Francis accused world leaders on Thursday of failing to listen to the concerns of youngsters pushing for global action...

Terra Daily 6 days ago



