Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Young Adult' is the best Charlize Theron movie you may have missed

Mashable Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Between racking up a bunch of producer credits, filming two Fast & Furious movies, and knocking out more Dior commercials than you can shake a perfume bottle at, Charlize Theron has had a busy decade.

And with her new (freshly Oscar-nominated) movie Bombshell coming out this week, the twenties are looking set to be every bit...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Charlize Theron Conflicted: Playing Megyn Kelly In 'Bombshell' [Video]Charlize Theron Conflicted: Playing Megyn Kelly In 'Bombshell'

Charlize Theron portrays former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly in "Bombshell." In an interview with NPR's Terry Gross, Theron shared that she was initially conflicted to play Kelly in the movie. "We have..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OpalJuanda

opal juanda 'Young Adult' is the best Charlize Theron movie you may have missed https://t.co/YDEm1sovLV 1 minute ago

martinar85

Aron Martinez 'Young Adult' is the best Charlize Theron movie you may have missed https://t.co/AgA07qejyg - via @mashable https://t.co/tW75QsCJmf 2 minutes ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Young Adult is the best Charlize Theron movie you may have missed (Sam Haysom/Mashable!) https://t.co/hOXwDsH9YX 19 minutes ago

akemoi

Denis Fruneau 'Young Adult' is the best Charlize Theron movie you may have missed https://t.co/N3gSURNz51 21 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch 'Young Adult' is the best Charlize Theron movie you may have missed https://t.co/Yzb7HwA1E5 23 minutes ago

samhaysom

Sam Haysom With 'Bombshell' out soon, here's something I wrote about my all-time favourite @CharlizeAfrica movie (and one of m… https://t.co/3LEQ99Agql 30 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y 'Young Adult' is the best #CharlizeTheron movie you may have missed https://t.co/GVz5Mr1iCa https://t.co/r23arvs1CC 38 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg 'Young Adult' is the best Charlize Theron movie you may have missed https://t.co/omALQ1Ev3N https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/u7xFJMSL0u 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.