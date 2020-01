Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )





Gizmodo is warning of a new scam involving text messages posing as FedEx tracking notifications. Android and iOS users (including this writer) have received text messages including what purports to be a FedEx tracking number and a link to set delivery preferences. Clicking on the link, however, goes to a fake Amazon listing and survey.