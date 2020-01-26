Global  

'White male rage' is the theme song of the 2020 Oscars on 'SNL'

Mashable Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
From Joker to The Irishman to Toy Story 4, the 2020 Academy Awards are brought to you by "white male rage." It's the same sponsor that's also behind Little Women director Greta Gerwig's nomination snub.

That's the pitch Melissa Villaseñor laid out – in song! – on Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update. Villaseñor taps into...
