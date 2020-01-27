Global  

Samsung loses its #2 spot in India’s smartphone market to Vivo

The Next Web Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Samsung loses its #2 spot in India’s smartphone market to VivoSamsung has long been among the largest smartphone brands on the planet and in many countries for years. It’s just lost its #2 spot in India to Vivo.  That’s important because India happens to have become a larger smartphone market (in shipments) than the US – making it a critical battlefield for brands to conquer. According to a report by analytics firm Counterpoint, Xiaomi maintained its position at the top with a comfortable lead, in terms of marketshare. Its Redmi series of phones still fueling its sales, with over 8.5 million phones sold during the October holidays. While Samsung retained…

This story continues at The Next Web

