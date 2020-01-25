Global  

First looks at 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' 'WandaVision,' and 'Loki' unveiled in Super Bowl spot

Mashable Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Your Marvel Cinematic Universe faves are heading over to Disney+.

During Super Bowl LIV, the streaming service unveiled a sexy new TV spot featuring three of its upcoming MCU series: the gritty The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, featuring Cap's two best friends; the trippy WandaVision, following the star-crossed lovers of the...
