Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > 'SNL' Weekend Update has some thoughts on Donald Trump's tan line

'SNL' Weekend Update has some thoughts on Donald Trump's tan line

Mashable Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump adherents would argue it's been a good week for their favorite president, between his impeachment acquittal and State of the Union address. But Saturday Night Live Weekend Update sure did a good job of highlighting the plethora of moments that Trump made an ass of himself.

OK fine, that's not a hard job. The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Concludes Unfair Treatment During Impeachment Trial [Video]Trump Concludes Unfair Treatment During Impeachment Trial

President Donald Trump gave a victorious “speech” after his impeachment acquittal. He said: "We've been going through this now for over three years. It was evil, it was corrupt, it was dirty cops,..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Donald Trump fires a second senior official who testified against him [Video]Donald Trump fires a second senior official who testified against him

Donald Trump fires a second senior official who testified against him

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Weekend Update Goes Off on Trump Celebrating Acquittal, Shows ‘Wrong Clip’ of OJ Celebrating Double Murder ‘Not Guilty’ Verdict

Weekend Update took numerous shots at President Donald Trump for his celebrations over being acquitted of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges, not...
Mediaite

Trump called out a viral picture of his tan line for being edited, but originals didn't look too different

Trump called out a viral picture of his tan line for being edited, but originals didn't look too differenttrump tan line Instagram/thewhitehousephotos A photo of President Donald Trump went viral on Saturday, as users pointed out a stark tan line present between the...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JanLang1

Jan Lang 'SNL' Weekend Update has some thoughts on Donald Trump's tan line https://t.co/5V5bsCLsnP 21 minutes ago

objectivepress

Kourosh Maheri ‘SNL’ Weekend Update has some thoughts on Donald Trump’s tan line https://t.co/IewHxGACSL https://t.co/YtwyuhMiTj 28 minutes ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers SNL Weekend Update has some thoughts on Donald Trumps tan line (Adam Rosenberg/Mashable!) https://t.co/1XaaKQUUA1 59 minutes ago

sugarandspice48

Truthie Ruthie ♥️🇺🇸🌊🦅🧜🏽‍♀️🌎☮️♥️ RT @SuzeSoFlo: 'SNL' Weekend Update has some thoughts on Donald Trump's tan line #SmartNews https://t.co/7gLcUmNnba 1 hour ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ 'SNL' Weekend Update has some thoughts on Donald Trump's tan line https://t.co/tMt1RH4gWN https://t.co/7jhEQ1jXhz 1 hour ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch 'SNL' Weekend Update has some thoughts on Donald Trump's tan line https://t.co/pkxY4dDCZS 1 hour ago

drinksfeedUS

DrinksFeed US snl Weekend Update Has Some Thoughts On Donald Trumps Tan Line https://t.co/kT65wX5xf2 2 hours ago

SuzeSoFlo

Suzet 'SNL' Weekend Update has some thoughts on Donald Trump's tan line #SmartNews https://t.co/7gLcUmNnba 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.