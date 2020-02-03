Nevada caucus will use new 'iPad tool' they swear isn't an app and things don't sound great

Upcoming masquerade gala will benefit Stronger Families USA to develop an app aimed at strengthening family values, education and culture. 2 Works for You's Gitzel Puente sits down with the organizations board chairman and president to talk about the mission and masquerade event.
Bernie Sanders Declares Victory in Iowa Without Final Results The complete release of voting results in the Midwest state has been delayed for days. NBC News has not declared a victor with 97 percent..
The state party insisted at volunteer summits in Northern and Southern Nevada that the new tool was not an "app," like the abandoned software created by Shadow,... CBS News Also reported by •Business Insider •Mashable •FOXNews.com