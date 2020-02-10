Mobile World Congress 2020 has been canceled over coronavirus fears

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Mobile World Congress, the world’s biggest showcase for smartphones and mobile technology, has been canceled for 2020. I don’t just mean that metaphorically due to the companies that have pulled out; it’s been completely shut down by the GSM Association, the group that runs yearly event. Bloomberg reports GSMA CEO John Hoffman sent out an email announcing the cancellation, saying the Coronavirus outbreak has made it “impossible” to hold the event. JUST IN: The 2020 Mobile World Congress has been canceled by GSMA because of #



This story continues at The Next Web Mobile World Congress, the world’s biggest showcase for smartphones and mobile technology, has been canceled for 2020. I don’t just mean that metaphorically due to the companies that have pulled out; it’s been completely shut down by the GSM Association, the group that runs yearly event. Bloomberg reports GSMA CEO John Hoffman sent out an email announcing the cancellation, saying the Coronavirus outbreak has made it “impossible” to hold the event. JUST IN: The 2020 Mobile World Congress has been canceled by GSMA because of # coronavirus fears . In an emailed statement, John Hoffman, the CEO of GSMA, said the outbreak…This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

