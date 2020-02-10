Global  

Mobile World Congress 2020 has been canceled over coronavirus fears

The Next Web Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Mobile World Congress 2020 has been canceled over coronavirus fearsMobile World Congress, the world’s biggest showcase for smartphones and mobile technology, has been canceled for 2020. I don’t just mean that metaphorically due to the companies that have pulled out; it’s been completely shut down by the GSM Association, the group that runs yearly event. Bloomberg reports GSMA CEO John Hoffman sent out an email announcing the cancellation, saying the Coronavirus outbreak has made it “impossible” to hold the event. JUST IN: The 2020 Mobile World Congress has been canceled by GSMA because of #coronavirus fears. In an emailed statement, John Hoffman, the CEO of GSMA, said the outbreak…

News video: Coronavirus puts chill on phone and air shows

Coronavirus puts chill on phone and air shows 01:20

 Organizers of the Singapore Air Show and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona have scrambled to respond after big names pulled out of the events due to the coronavirus. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Intel, Facebook drop out of key mobile fair over virus fears

Intel, Facebook drop out of key mobile fair over virus fearsMadrid (AFP) Feb 11, 2020 US chip giant Intel, Facebook, Chinese phonemaker Vivo and Cisco all withdrew from the Mobile World Congress over coronavirus fears...
GMSA cancels Mobile World Congress due to coronavirus concerns

The GSMA, the organization behind MWC, the world’s largest mobile trade show, has announced that it is officially canceling the show. MWC usually attracts over...
