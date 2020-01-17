Police hunt Bitcoin extortionist after another letter bomb explodes in Amsterdam
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () Dutch police are responding to a spate of letter bombs sent to offices across the country as part of a Bitcoin extortion plot. On Thursday, a letter bomb caused a small explosion at an ING Bank office in Amsterdam, Reuters reports. Just hours earlier, authorities disarmed one delivered to an office of US tech firm Unisys, located near Utrecht. The incidents follow the explosion of two letter bombs on Wednesday, one at ABN Amro bank’s Amsterdam mail-sorting office, and another in the Kerkide mailroom of Japanese electronics firm Ricoh, close to the Germany border. Luckily, nobody was harmed in any case. Bitcoin…
