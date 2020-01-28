Dev Patel embarks on a medieval quest in 'The Green Knight' trailer

Based on the Arthurian poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, David Lowery's fantasy epic The Green Knight sees Dev Patel as the gallant Sir Gawain, a righteous and independent nephew of King Arthur who appears in the Knights of the Round Table literary universe. Against all odds, Sir Gawain sets out on a treacherous journey ...

