Trump and Bloomberg are trading cheap shots on Twitter. Time to log off.

Mashable Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Billionaires Donald Trump and Mike Bloomberg are throwing the cheapest of cheap shots at each other on Twitter, and it's too early for this.

Before most people even had a chance to get their caffeine fix, Trump tweeted yet another dig at "Mini Mike." The president then took the height shaming to another level by calling him a...
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Twitter War Erupts Between President Donald Trump, Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg

Twitter War Erupts Between President Donald Trump, Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg 02:18

 In Campaign 2020, a Twitter war erupts between President Donald Trump and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

'Clown' Trump battles 'LOSER' Bloomberg on Twitter [Video]'Clown' Trump battles 'LOSER' Bloomberg on Twitter

A Twitter war between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg escalated on Thursday. Chris Dignam reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:24Published

Bloomberg to Trump: Keep 'sending in' the tweets [Video]Bloomberg to Trump: Keep 'sending in' the tweets

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg responded to President Donald Trump&apos;s Thursday morning Twitter insult, where Trump called Bloomberg a &quot;LOSER&quot; who..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published


Trump and Bloomberg trade insults on Twitter

President Trump attacked Michael Bloomberg on Twitter and Bloomberg fired back. Bloomberg has been rising in the polls and has vowed to spend up to $1 billion to...
CBS News

Bloomberg and Trump trade barbs on Twitter, fueling feud

President Trump called Bloomberg a "loser" and compared him to Jeb Bush, while Bloomberg said Mr. Trump's Twitter attacks prove the president is afraid of him.
CBS News

