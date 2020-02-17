Global  

Apple will reportedly launch the iPhone SE 2 at a March 31 event

The Next Web Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Apple will reportedly launch the iPhone SE 2 at a March 31 eventRumors have been floating around for some time that Apple is planning on launching a new, low cost iPhone in 2020 – called either the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9. German site iphone-ticker.de is now claiming that device will be announced at a March 31 event. Though we can’t confirm the exact date, the March timing seems about right. That’s the month Apple chose to announce the original iPhone SE, it means the device doesn’t get drowned out in WWDC announcements in June, and it leaves an ample gap until the iPhone 12 arrives. The phone will reportedly go…

This story continues at The Next Web

