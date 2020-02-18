Global  

British rapper Dave calls UK prime minister racist in powerful BRIT Awards performance

Mashable Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Anyone who's ever read the words to Dave's raps will know how ridiculously talented a lyricist the guy is.

But during his performance at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday night, he kept one message very plain and simple.

"It is racist, whether or not it feels racist / The truth is, our prime minister's a real racist." rapped Dave,...
News video: Priti Patel defends PM after being branded 'racist' at Brits

Priti Patel defends PM after being branded 'racist' at Brits 00:32

 Home Secretary Priti Patel has defended Boris Johnson after rapper Dave called him out as a 'racist Prime Minister' during the Brit Awards last night. Ms Patel said the comments were 'wholly inaccurate' and that the prime minister was not a racist. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at...

Dave 'mad honoured' following Brit Award win [Video]Dave 'mad honoured' following Brit Award win

Credit: BRIT Awards Limited Rapper Dave said he is "mad honoured" to receive the album of the year Brit award for Psychodrama, after calling the Prime Minister a "real racist" during his performance at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Diane Abbott on rapper Dave's attack on 'racist' PM [Video]Diane Abbott on rapper Dave's attack on 'racist' PM

Diane Abbott says she was struck by rapper Dave's attack on the 'racist Prime Minister' during the Brit Awards last night. The Shadow Home Secretary warned that the Government 'needs to be careful'..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:23Published


Singer Lewis Capaldi wins big at BRIT awards as rapper Dave calls UK PM racist

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave were the big winners at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, in a ceremony packed with performances, including Dave's...
Reuters

Dave pays tribute to London Bridge victims Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones in emotional Brit Awards performance

Dave pays tribute to London Bridge victims Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones in emotional Brit Awards performanceThe rapper performed a final newly-written verse to his song Black, in which he referenced the former Cambridge University students, Grenfel and Meghan Markle
Cambridge News


HyllCris

Cris Hyll RT @HuffPost: The rapper also blasted the media's treatment of Meghan Markle and called for "support for the Windrush generation." https://… 24 seconds ago

HuffPost

HuffPost The rapper also blasted the media's treatment of Meghan Markle and called for "support for the Windrush generation." https://t.co/GwDkWPdAaO 8 minutes ago

uktopnews

UKTOPNEWS.com British Rapper Dave Calls Prime Minister Boris Johnson A ‘Real Racist’ At Televised Awards Show https://t.co/tho4w2NTJn 15 minutes ago

Devonality

Unionise #ClimateCrisis 🌏🌍🌎 RT @GraemeDemianyk: British rapper Dave condemns "real racist" Boris Johnson during #Brits2020 performance. Also denounces British media’s… 31 minutes ago

lrkelber

Lisa Kelber '#British #rapper #Dave calls UK prime minister #racist in powerful #BritAwards performance" via @mashable… https://t.co/eXi8wi1hyn 42 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk British rapper Dave calls UK prime minister racist in powerful BRIT Awards performance https://t.co/tHbbeFP46q https://t.co/KTO1p5aNnQ 1 hour ago

XcessPress

XcessPress British rapper Dave calls UK prime minister racist in powerful BRIT Awards performance - https://t.co/kzHcyk3PVw https://t.co/vzUOwnv3w6 1 hour ago

InquirerDigital

Clickgenics RT @mashable: British rapper Dave calls UK prime minister racist in powerful BRIT Awards performance https://t.co/PHEN6KxWjx https://t.co/1… 1 hour ago

