British rapper Dave calls UK prime minister racist in powerful BRIT Awards performance

Home Secretary Priti Patel has defended Boris Johnson after rapper Dave called him out as a 'racist Prime Minister' during the Brit Awards last night. Ms Patel said the comments were 'wholly inaccurate' and that the prime minister was not a racist. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at...
Credit: BRIT Awards Limited Rapper Dave said he is "mad honoured" to receive the album of the year Brit award for Psychodrama, after calling the Prime Minister a "real racist" during his performance at..
