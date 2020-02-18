British rapper Dave calls UK prime minister racist in powerful BRIT Awards performance

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Anyone who's ever read the words to Dave's raps will know how ridiculously talented a lyricist the guy is.



But during his performance at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday night, he kept one message very plain and simple.



"It is racist, whether or not it feels racist / The truth is, our prime minister's a real racist." rapped Dave,... 👓 View full article

