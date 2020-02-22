Stephen Colbert and Elizabeth Warren talk 2020 election over a South Carolina feast
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () The South Carolina primary is on the horizon, where 2020 presidential candidates will be attempting to get through to the hearts and minds of voters in the state. According to Stephen Colbert, whose home state it is, "To get to a South Carolinian's heart you have to go through their stomach, the contents of which will eventually...
