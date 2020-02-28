Global  

Reddit partners with Crisis Text Line to give users mental health support

Reddit and the mental health support service Crisis Text Line joined forces Wednesday to help connect users of the message board to live counselors. 

The partnership makes it possible for a Reddit user to flag someone they feel is struggling with serious self-harm or suicide. That will trigger an immediate private message...
