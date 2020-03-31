Global  

Microsoft takes on Grammarly with new Editor extension for Chrome and Edge

The Next Web Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Today, Microsoft announced it was rebranding Office 365 as Microsoft 365 as it sought to expand its feature set beyond work life. Among the most interesting of those new features is Microsoft Editor, the company’s challenger to Grammarly. While Microsoft has had spelling and grammar correction in Word and other Office apps for as long as I can remember, Microsoft Editor doubles down on the feature by offering up AI-powered writing suggestions that go well beyond the usual fare. Moreover, it is available outside of Office apps, as an extension for both Chrome and the new Edge. The new Editor…

