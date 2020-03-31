Grab makes e-scooter and cab rides free for frontline coronavirus workers in the Philippines
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () Essential workers in the Philippines are getting a helping hand from mobility company Grab in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. In an update to users last week, Grab said it has deployed 50 e-scooters to local governments specifically use by health care workers and other essential employees. [Read: UK takes next step toward world of e-scooters, self-driving cars, and autonomous drones] Workers in Manila, Quezon City, San Juan, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Marikina, and Pasig will have the chance to use the e-scooters. Grab says it has also prepared a further 300 e-scooters ready for deployment if the need arises. Some…