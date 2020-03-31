Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Grab makes e-scooter and cab rides free for frontline coronavirus workers in the Philippines

Grab makes e-scooter and cab rides free for frontline coronavirus workers in the Philippines

The Next Web Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Grab makes e-scooter and cab rides free for frontline coronavirus workers in the PhilippinesEssential workers in the Philippines are getting a helping hand from mobility company Grab in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. In an update to users last week, Grab said it has deployed 50 e-scooters to local governments specifically use by health care workers and other essential employees. [Read: UK takes next step toward world of e-scooters, self-driving cars, and autonomous drones] Workers in Manila, Quezon City, San Juan, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Marikina, and Pasig will have the chance to use the e-scooters. Grab says it has also prepared a further 300 e-scooters ready for deployment if the need arises. Some…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus crisis: Philippines's heath system struggles as cases rise

Coronavirus crisis: Philippines's heath system struggles as cases rise 02:33

 Doctors in the Philippines say the lack of protective gear is unnecessarily exposing them to the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.