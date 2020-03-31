7 tips to help you observe Trans Day of Visibility

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Amid a global pandemic, and on the eve of Trans Day of Visibility, Idaho Gov. Brad Little still found a way to limit transgender rights, signing two bills into law on Monday nightHB 500 and HB 509 will both restrict the rights of trans individuals in the state.



The former prohibits trans girls from participating on women's... 👓 View full article

