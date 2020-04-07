Someone trained an AI on BDSM literature so it could remix the King James Bible Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Do robots go to hell? An AI developer recently created a remix of the Holy Bible (King James version) by training a text generator on BDSM stories. The results were decidedly not safe for work. The new tome, dubbed “The Orange Erotic Bible,” comes in at a whopping 64,167 words – enough to call itself a full-fledged novel, though paltry compared to the Bible’s nearly 800K. It’s developer – so far we haven’t been able to identify the person(s) responsible – generated the book as part of an AI novel-writing contest called NaNoGenMo (National Novel Generation Month) that’s been held…



This story continues at The Next Web Do robots go to hell? An AI developer recently created a remix of the Holy Bible (King James version) by training a text generator on BDSM stories. The results were decidedly not safe for work. The new tome, dubbed “The Orange Erotic Bible,” comes in at a whopping 64,167 words – enough to call itself a full-fledged novel, though paltry compared to the Bible’s nearly 800K. It’s developer – so far we haven’t been able to identify the person(s) responsible – generated the book as part of an AI novel-writing contest called NaNoGenMo (National Novel Generation Month) that’s been held…This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this