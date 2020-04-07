Global  

Someone trained an AI on BDSM literature so it could remix the King James Bible

Someone trained an AI on BDSM literature so it could remix the King James BibleDo robots go to hell? An AI developer recently created a remix of the Holy Bible (King James version) by training a text generator on BDSM stories. The results were decidedly not safe for work. The new tome, dubbed “The Orange Erotic Bible,” comes in at a whopping 64,167 words – enough to call itself a full-fledged novel, though paltry compared to the Bible’s nearly 800K. It’s developer – so far we haven’t been able to identify the person(s) responsible – generated the book as part of an AI novel-writing contest called NaNoGenMo (National Novel Generation Month) that’s been held…

