Jack Dorsey invites you to follow along via Google Docs as he spends $1 billion Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Jack Dorsey has officially thrown his hat in the rich-person-fighting-COVID-19 ring.



Dorsey, the CEO of both Twitter and Square, announced on Tuesday that he will transfer a significant portion of his equity in the latter company to an LLC. The stated goal of that LLC, at least initially, will be responding to the havoc... 👓 View full article

