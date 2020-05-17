Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams sing a song for Netflix's 'Eurovision' movie
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () Even if you don't watch Eurovision, you've surely heard of it by now. The global music competition has transfixed audiences for more than half a century. As the world has moved increasingly online, the annual showdowns have become massive meme machines.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there's no Eurovision Song...
Check out the official "Volcano Man" music video for the Netflix movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, directed by David Dobkin. It stars Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens and Demi Lovato.
Release Date: June 26, 2020 on Netflix