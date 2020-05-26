Global  

J.K. Rowling's new children's story will be online for free

Mashable Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
J.K. Rowling will finally publish The Ickabog, a "stand-alone fairy tale" and her first children's story since Harry Potter — online, for free.

New chapters will go live on the Ickabog website at 3 p.m. GMT daily between now and July, starting with the first two on Tuesday. A full print and e-book version will be available...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: J.K. Rowling to publish free fairy tale for kids in lockdown

J.K. Rowling to publish free fairy tale for kids in lockdown 00:49

 J.K. Rowling will publish a fairy tale called "The Ickabog" free online so that children on lockdown can read it, with the first chapters to be published on Tuesday. Edward Baran reports.

