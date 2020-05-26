J.K. Rowling's new children's story will be online for free

We are all going through these troubling times, and it can sometimes feel like we are not being heard; but now is your chance! The Wisconsin Historical Society is asking people from all walks of life..
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 05:58Published
Tweets about this
Port Moody Library The Ickabog, the latest children's story by @jk_rowling, can be read online starting today! It'll be released in in… https://t.co/1JHK3KT3zA 20 seconds ago
YoUr_SeNpAi RT @cnnphilippines: Harry Potter author JK Rowling has announced a new story called 'The Ickabog' to entertain children during coronavirus… 41 seconds ago
Andrea Andreetta RT RT nytimesbooks: J.K. Rowling also said she was inviting children to illustrate the story, and that the best ill… https://t.co/OV3270347i 1 minute ago
Lompoc Record LONDON (AP) — J.K. Rowling is publishing a new story called “The Ickabog,” which will be free to read online to hel… https://t.co/LRSRbvkWpX 3 minutes ago
Santa Ynez Valley News LONDON (AP) — J.K. Rowling is publishing a new story called “The Ickabog,” which will be free to read online to hel… https://t.co/tfk3LKAF16 3 minutes ago
WJTV 12 News J.K. Rowling is publishing a new story called “The Ickabog,” which will be free to read online to help entertain ch… https://t.co/AkNZ5a2QRb 4 minutes ago