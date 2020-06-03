Sega announces a tiny Game Gear Micro launching in October

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Remember the Game Gear? AKA the Sega Game Boy? Continuing the never-ending trend of miniaturized retro consoles, and in honor of its 60th anniversary, Sega has seen fit to revive its only challenger to Nintendo’s handheld console. (It also happens to be the Game Gear’s 30th anniversary.) Called the Game Gear Micro, this 8-bit console is truly tiny – just 80 mm wide and 43mm tall. Indeed, it’s shown to be small enough to fit within the palm of a hand. I hope you have good eyesight though, as the screen is just about one inch wide. Don’t worry too…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

