Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sega announces a tiny Game Gear Micro launching in October

The Next Web Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Remember the Game Gear? AKA the Sega Game Boy? Continuing the never-ending trend of miniaturized retro consoles, and in honor of its 60th anniversary, Sega has seen fit to revive its only challenger to Nintendo’s handheld console. (It also happens to be the Game Gear’s 30th anniversary.) Called the Game Gear Micro, this 8-bit console is truly tiny –  just 80 mm wide and 43mm tall. Indeed, it’s shown to be small enough to fit within the palm of a hand. I hope you have good eyesight though, as the screen is just about one inch wide. Don’t worry too…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 10 Things Video Game Movies Always Mess Up

Top 10 Things Video Game Movies Always Mess Up 11:26

 Movies are great. Video Games are great. So why is it so hard to make a great video game movie? For this list, we’ll be looking at ten recurring issues that video game movies just can't seem to get right.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 20 Game Show Scandals [Video]

Top 20 Game Show Scandals

Whether the contestants were caught cheating or they simply outsmarted the game, these game show scandals caused quite a stir. For this list, we’ll be looking at the 20 most shocking,..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 22:03Published
New Game Show To Debut On CBS [Video]

New Game Show To Debut On CBS

Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have a look at the new CBS game show, "Game On."

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:41Published

Tweets about this

e_Broky

eBroky Sega announces a tiny Game Gear Micro launching in October https://t.co/azeUQn0X0F 16 minutes ago

johnslegers

John Slegers Introducing the #GameGearMicro : In honor of its 60th anniversary, #Sega has seen fit to produce a #miniaturized v… https://t.co/W5MsGgwDK8 20 minutes ago

trilindacom

Trilinda.com Sega announces a tiny Game Gear Micro launching in October https://t.co/m5cTpz195H 38 minutes ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary Sega announces a tiny Game Gear Micro launching in October - https://t.co/h9k5x4iT27 #LatestComments https://t.co/ZdabmAsWPx 40 minutes ago

designsko

DesignsKo Sega announces a tiny Game Gear Micro launching in October https://t.co/LdMvDmvSeA https://t.co/nAgomHfdr2 54 minutes ago

GeeksEmpire

Geeks Empire RT @Plugged: Sega announces a tiny Game Gear Micro launching in October https://t.co/PnLhVfCKqj 54 minutes ago

Plugged

Plugged | by TNW Sega announces a tiny Game Gear Micro launching in October https://t.co/PnLhVfCKqj 1 hour ago

stevekrohn

Steven Krohn | Krohn Media Sega announces a tiny Game Gear Micro launching in October https://t.co/HB7n2rnsI1 https://t.co/HSeWtxUZyV 1 hour ago