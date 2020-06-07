Global  

Elon Musk tells employees the next-gen Starship rocket is a 'top SpaceX priority'

Mashable Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Now that SpaceX has successfully launched NASA astronauts into space, Elon Musk wants the company to put the pedal to the metal on developing its large capacity Starship rocket.

Musk sent a company-wide email Saturday in which he told employees that accelerating progress “dramatically and immediately" on Starship should be...
Video credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Elon Musk’s Biggest Concern for Historic Demo-2 Mission is Still to Come

Elon Musk’s Biggest Concern for Historic Demo-2 Mission is Still to Come 01:02

 The suspense isn’t over for SpaceX. Elon Musk’s biggest concern during the Demo-2 Mission wasn’t the launch… he’s still holding his breath for another hurdle.

