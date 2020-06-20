Beyoncé's 'Black Parade' drops on Juneteenth with a website for Black creators

Miller Daxx RT @News4SA: Beyoncé drops surprise single 'Black Parade' on Juneteenth https://t.co/tEhKSQ9c4c https://t.co/25P7jQig9m 12 minutes ago RADIO.COM Queen of surprising fans with new music. #BlackParade is a special one. @Beyonce 🙌 https://t.co/dHrhpFjyTL 13 minutes ago The National Desk Beyoncé drops surprise single 'Black Parade' on Juneteenth https://t.co/cbWbtre5EA 13 minutes ago Jessica Mederson RT @THR: Not long after she debuted the Black Parade initiative to support Black-owned businesses, Beyoncé has dropped a single with the sa… 15 minutes ago FlintMi RT @detroitnews: Beyoncé did not let Juneteenth pass without dropping one of her signature surprises – a new single called “Black Parade.”… 16 minutes ago ChiRadio Beyoncé Drops Surprise New Song ‘Black Parade’ on Juneteenth https://t.co/gfSGRM5EwY 19 minutes ago Lisa Ojanpera (@🏠) RT @mynbc15: Beyoncé did not let Juneteenth pass without dropping one of her signature surprises — a new single called “Black Parade.” http… 22 minutes ago Merline RT @fox28columbus: Beyoncé did not let Juneteenth pass without dropping one of her signature surprises — a new single called “Black Parade.… 30 minutes ago