Beyoncé's 'Black Parade' drops on Juneteenth with a website for Black creators

Mashable Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Beyoncé lined up twin surprises for Juneteenth: a song release, and a website bearing a similar name aimed at boosting Black-owned businesses.

The song, "Black Parade," popped up on an assortment of music streaming services on Friday, with an extended version available exclusively via Tidal. She announced the song's release...
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Beyonce drops Black Parade for Juneteenth

Beyonce drops Black Parade for Juneteenth 00:36

 Beyoncé has released the new track 'Black Parade' for Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.

Juneteenth: Long-Celebrated in Black History Perhaps Poised to Become National Holiday [Video]

Juneteenth: Long-Celebrated in Black History Perhaps Poised to Become National Holiday

KPIX 5's Devin Fehely takes a look back at the roots of the Juneteenth celebration marking the effective end of slavery in the U.S. (6-19-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:29Published
Crowds gather to create 'Black Lives Matter' street mural [Video]

Crowds gather to create 'Black Lives Matter' street mural

Crowds gathered near MLK and Locust on Friday to create a black lives matter street mural on this Juneteenth.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:22Published
Staten Island Families, Borough Leaders Commemorate Juneteenth With City’s 2nd Black Lives Matter Street Mural [Video]

Staten Island Families, Borough Leaders Commemorate Juneteenth With City’s 2nd Black Lives Matter Street Mural

Families, borough leaders and Mayor Bill de Blasio commemorated Juneteeth by painting “Black Lives Matter” in big, bold letters on Richmond Terrace. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:00Published

On Juneteenth, Beyoncé drops surprise single ‘Black Parade’

 Proceeds from the song will benefit black-owned small businesses, a message titled “Black Parade Route” on the singer’s website said
Hindu Also reported by •IndependentFOXNews.com

Beyoncé drops 'Black Parade' on Juneteenth, proceeds to benefit Black-owned businesses

 Beyoncé gifted the world a surprise single on Juneteenth: "Black Parade."
USATODAY.com


