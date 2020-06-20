|
|
|
Beyoncé's 'Black Parade' drops on Juneteenth with a website for Black creators
Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Beyoncé lined up twin surprises for Juneteenth: a song release, and a website bearing a similar name aimed at boosting Black-owned businesses.
The song, "Black Parade," popped up on an assortment of music streaming services on Friday, with an extended version available exclusively via Tidal. She announced the song's release...
|
|
|
|
|
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
Beyonce drops Black Parade for Juneteenth 00:36
Beyoncé has released the new track 'Black Parade' for Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|