Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Multiple service providers are blocking DuckDuckGo in India

The Next Web Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Just a few days after India banned 59 Chinese apps, many users in the country are reporting that privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo is inaccessible to them. Users on Reddit have noticed they’re unable to access the site on their Airtel and Reliance Jio mobile network connections. While Some users on Twitter have further suggested multiple internet service providers (ISP) have blocked the site. Thanks! Colleagues (Divyank, Kushagra) and I ran some tests from Bangalore and Delhi. Confirmed that @DuckDuckGo is being blocked by multiple ISPs in India, including: Vodafone 4G (HTTP HOST-based)Airtel 4G (DNS-based, SNI-based)Jio 4G (SNI-based) ACT not blocking it yet. https://t.co/HSynullIIS —…

This story continues at The Next Web
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Equity indices close 2 pc higher, banking stocks lead rally [Video]

Equity indices close 2 pc higher, banking stocks lead rally

Equity benchmark indices shrugged off border tensions between India and China and closed 2 per cent higher on Thursday with banking and financial stocks leading the rally. The BSE S and P Sensex closed..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
June 8th: Here is a look at some major events that took place on this day in history| Oneindia News [Video]

June 8th: Here is a look at some major events that took place on this day in history| Oneindia News

We track some major events in history on this day. Watch the video to find out more. On this day in 1936, the Indian State Broadcasting Service renamed the national public broadcasting radio station..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:41Published

Tweets about this

Dav3403

Dave Reid Multiple service providers are blocking DuckDuckGo in India: https://t.co/xG6MqVDi8a 4 minutes ago

sheilabenson

Sheila Benson RT @glynmoody: Multiple service providers are blocking DuckDuckGo in India - https://t.co/8JeNV5mgjA not good 7 minutes ago

angsuman

Angsuman Chakraborty Multiple service providers are blocking DuckDuckGo in India https://t.co/LJL0u3OM28 10 minutes ago

Midnigh88805982

Midnight Rider Multiple service providers are blocking DuckDuckGo in India https://t.co/lRLhudQVRt via @thenextweb 11 minutes ago

newspages

Newspages Multiple service providers are blocking DuckDuckGo in India The Next Web | July 1, 2020 https://t.co/4L5wtnKAEN #news 12 minutes ago

ggarciam

Will.ar RT @thenextweb: Multiple service providers are blocking DuckDuckGo in India (story by @Indianidle) https://t.co/L5wG0pgcXW 14 minutes ago

glynmoody

Glyn Moody Multiple service providers are blocking DuckDuckGo in India - https://t.co/8JeNV5mgjA not good 15 minutes ago

montanhismoBR

Montanha 🇧🇷 🇵🇹 🇻🇦 RT @the_crypto_feed: the next web: multiple service providers are blocking duckduckgo in india https://t.co/OOxljSbfER 17 minutes ago