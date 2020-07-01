Multiple service providers are blocking DuckDuckGo in India Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Just a few days after India banned 59 Chinese apps, many users in the country are reporting that privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo is inaccessible to them. Users on Reddit have noticed they’re unable to access the site on their Airtel and Reliance Jio mobile network connections. While Some users on Twitter have further suggested multiple internet service providers (ISP) have blocked the site. Thanks! Colleagues (Divyank, Kushagra) and I ran some tests from Bangalore and Delhi. Confirmed that @DuckDuckGo is being blocked by multiple ISPs in India, including: Vodafone 4G (HTTP HOST-based)Airtel 4G (DNS-based, SNI-based)Jio 4G (SNI-based) ACT not blocking it yet. https://t.co/HSynullIIS —…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

