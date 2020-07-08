Global  

'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2 trailer slams the gang into a 1960s apocalypse

Mashable Wednesday, 8 July 2020
The Umbrella Academy Season 1 ended on a time traveling cliffhanger, and the trailer for Season 2 gives fans a glimpse at just how quickly Five's ambitious jump to the past went wrong. The Hargreeves siblings are stuck in Dallas, Texas in the 1960s, days before the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in the very same town....
