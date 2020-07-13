Global  
 

Donald Trump is back on Twitch after a short ban for ‘hateful conduct’

Mashable Monday, 13 July 2020
How long will you get banned from Twitch for disparaging immigrants on multiple livestreams?

The answer is two weeks, apparently. That’s how long President of the United States Donald Trump was suspended on the platform.

The official [INS: Trump 2020 :INS] campaign Twitch channel is now [INS: back :INS] following two...
