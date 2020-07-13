Global  
 

Trump's Twitch channel was reinstated two weeks after being suspended for violating 'hateful conduct' policies (AMZN)

Business Insider Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Trump's Twitch channel was reinstated two weeks after being suspended for violating 'hateful conduct' policies (AMZN)· *President Donald Trump's Twitch account was temporarily suspended for two weeks, but it was reinstated on Monday.*
· *Twitch had suspended the channel, saying Trump's words violated the company's hateful-conduct rules. It gave two prime examples from Trump campaign rallies: one in 2015, and another in late June in Tulsa,...
