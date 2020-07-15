Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Joe Biden accounts push crypto scam after major Twitter hack

Mashable Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
No, sending your bitcoin to a random digital address will not magically result in twice as much bitcoin being sent back to you. 

And yet, the verified Twitter accounts of Elon Musk, big tech companies, and major cryptocurrency exchanges were all promising that very thing Wednesday in what appears to be yet another iteration...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rapper Kanye West announces US Presidential bid, gets Elon Musk's support | Oneindia News [Video]

Rapper Kanye West announces US Presidential bid, gets Elon Musk's support | Oneindia News

American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent challenge to Trump and his presumptive..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Crypto scammers hack Elon Musk and Bill Gates on Twitter

 Hackers promoting crypto scams took over a number of high-profile Twitter accounts Wednesday, including Bill Gates and Elon Musk, who has been a frequent target...
engadget

Hackers target Twitter accounts of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Apple in crypto scam
MarketWatch

Bitcoin scam: Elon Musk, Apple, Bill Gates, Kanye West and more hacked by cryptocurrency scammers

 Hackers promoting cryptocurrency scams targeted Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Kanye West, among other high-profile Twitter users, by using their accounts to promise...
Independent


Tweets about this