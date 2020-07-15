|
Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Joe Biden accounts push crypto scam after major Twitter hack
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
No, sending your bitcoin to a random digital address will not magically result in twice as much bitcoin being sent back to you.
And yet, the verified Twitter accounts of Elon Musk, big tech companies, and major cryptocurrency exchanges were all promising that very thing Wednesday in what appears to be yet another iteration...
