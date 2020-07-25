Global  
 

First Atlantic hurricane of 2020 forms, churns toward Texas

Mashable Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
The first Atlantic hurricane of the year doesn't usually form until around Aug. 10. Yet, Hurricane Hanna intensified into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday morning, some two weeks ahead of schedule. The storm is expected to make landfall in south Texas later in the day, bringing heavy deluges.

Hurricane Hanna, a...
