|
First Atlantic hurricane of 2020 forms, churns toward Texas
Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
The first Atlantic hurricane of the year doesn't usually form until around Aug. 10. Yet, Hurricane Hanna intensified into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday morning, some two weeks ahead of schedule. The storm is expected to make landfall in south Texas later in the day, bringing heavy deluges.
Hurricane Hanna, a...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this