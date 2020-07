Trevor Noah says you can choose to listen to scientists or 'internet randos like Dr. Demon Sperm' Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

... On Tuesday, Americans woke to 'demon sperm' trending on Twitter. It's thanks to Dr. Stella Immanuel, a minister whose touting of dubious health material — notably praising anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a COVID 'cure' — has been [INS: shared by both President Donald Trump :INS] and his son despite the FDA 👓 View full article

0

