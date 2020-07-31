Global  
 

'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2 is more messy super-sibling fun

Mashable Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
The Umbrella Academy Season 1 adapted Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s bestselling comic into a popular superhero extravaganza that introduced the Netflix audience to the mayhem that is the Hargreeves’s family drama. In Season 2, which time-travels the Academy members into the middle of Dallas in 1963, the hijinks continue in an...
News video: UMBRELLA ACADEMY S2: Robert Sheehan Sings Songs That Inspire Him

UMBRELLA ACADEMY S2: Robert Sheehan Sings Songs That Inspire Him 03:14

 Robert Sheehan's Klaus forms a cult in season two of The Umbrella Academy, spouting words of wisdom inspired by modern-day lyrics, so we asked him what songs he lives his life by. Plus Tom Hopper reveals which event in history he would like to change. Report by Nathoom. Like us on Facebook at...

