Halo Infinite joins the list of 2020’s delayed games Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Well, shit. Halo Infinite, one of the launch titles for the Xbox Series X and the latest in the long-running series, is being delayed. Halo Infinite Development Update pic.twitter.com/TFZvXhRN9f — Halo (@Halo) August 11, 2020 Developers Team 343 released a statement saying the COVID-19 pandemic was making it “not sustainable” for the team to attempt to release the game during its original holiday release date. To hear them tell it, the game isn’t quite ready for primetime yet. There’s a chance this isn’t just the pandemic — fan reception to early looks at Halo Infinite was somewhat lukewarm, and many criticized the graphics of the demo.…



This story continues at The Next Web Well, shit. Halo Infinite, one of the launch titles for the Xbox Series X and the latest in the long-running series, is being delayed. Halo Infinite Development Update pic.twitter.com/TFZvXhRN9f — Halo (@Halo) August 11, 2020 Developers Team 343 released a statement saying the COVID-19 pandemic was making it “not sustainable” for the team to attempt to release the game during its original holiday release date. To hear them tell it, the game isn’t quite ready for primetime yet. There’s a chance this isn’t just the pandemic — fan reception to early looks at Halo Infinite was somewhat lukewarm, and many criticized the graphics of the demo.…This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Gameplay Video Game Trailers of 2020 (So Far)



There have been plenty of trailers for next gen and current gen video games to keep the hype alive this year! For this list, we’re looking at gameplay trailers that got us excited for a game’s.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 09:21 Published 2 weeks ago Microsoft showcases gameplay from Xbox Series X titles



Tech giant Microsoft on Thursday showcased the gameplay from its 13 new titles for its Xbox Series X. According to The Verge, the company had announced the new titles back in May but on Thursday they.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 3 weeks ago Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X - Official Campaign Gameplay Trailer



Check out the official "Campaign Gameplay" trailer for the first-person shooter video game Halo Infinite. It will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Microsoft Windows. Halo Infinite Release.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 08:58 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this